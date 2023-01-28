HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic.

Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year’s auto show also has some unique vehicles on display.

“This year we have the largest supercar display ever, and these are all privately owned vehicles that people bring in. Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Porsche, and they put them on display and we give money away to charity to the top three voted-on vehicles. In addition, we give a car away each year at the auto show. so every attendee who comes can fill out a form, register to win and we give that car away next week,” Director of Communications for the Auto Show Melanie Stine said.

The show continues through Sunday night at 5 p.m. and Sunday is designated as a family day with free entertainment, games, and activities. Children under 10 can always attend the show for free.