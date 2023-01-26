HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Auto Show will be returning to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

After the event was canceled last year, hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and more will be put on display. The show will run from Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29.

Tickets, as well as more information regarding the event, can be viewed here.

There will also be giveaways, games, and activities for the whole family.

The show will be open on the following dates and times: