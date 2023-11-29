HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you need to get Christmas shopping done one of the largest holidays is in Harrisburg.

The six-acre PA Christmas and Gift Show is celebrating its 40th Anniversary at the Farm Show Complex. The five-day event includes over 600 specialty shops selling unique gifts, seasonal decor, apparel, and gourmet food.

The show has gifts ranging in price from $8 to over $2,000. Leaders said a popular gift at the show this year is Dumber Scooters. More than 30,000 attendees will get to experience it all.

“People from all over. From Montgomery County, from Mechanicsburg, everywhere. I’m really surprised, Lancaster, York there is a volume of people here from different areas,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said.

The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show runs through Sunday.