HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Regional Chamber & Capital Regional Economic Development Corporation (CREDC), a 5-star accredited organization, announced its eight Catalyst Award recipients on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The 2022 Catalyst Award categories and recipients are:

Athena Award – Kathleen McKenzie (Highmark Blue Shield) Catalyst Award – M&T Bank and Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (CEI) Corporate Diversity Champion of the Year – The GIANT Company Diversity Influencer of the Year – John ‘Ski’ Sygielski (H.A.C.C.) Entrepreneur of the Year – Derek Dilks (Dilks Properties) Government Leader of the Year – Nathan Silcox (Hampden Township Commissioner) Small Business of the Year – Cornerstone Coffeehouse Volunteer of the Year – Davis Holliday (Searcher Films)

These recipients were chosen by a panel of local businesses, as well as community representatives. The panel looks to highlight those who are promoting positive change throughout the region and promoting opportunities for businesses, according to the release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are incredibly proud to honor this group of visionary and dynamic individuals and businesses for their commitment to our region,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC.

The official award ceremony will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, at the Hilton Harrisburg. The event will be open to the public and registration can be found on the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC website.