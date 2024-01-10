HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have updated their five most wanted in the Harrisburg area.

State Police released the updated list on January 10 with five individuals with a last known address in either Harrisburg, Steelton, or Philadelphia.

J Air Marquie Edwards, 21, is wanted for a 2021 drug distribution allegation. He is 21 standing at 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is in Harrisburg.

Ricky Jermaine Anderson, 45, is wanted for a 2022 firearm allegation in Harrisburg. He is 5’11” with brown eyes and hair with a last known address in Steelton.

Fredrick Frank, 50, is wanted for a 2021 drug distribution allegation with a last known address in Harrisburg. He is 5’11” with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Courtney Jamiel Buckner, 39, is wanted for allegations involving a 2021 firearm offense, a 2022 fleeing and eluding offense, and a 2023 stolen vehicle offense. She is 5’0″ with brown eyes and hair with last known addresses in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Mark Daugherty, 53, is wanted for a 2023 failure to register as a sex offender and a 2023 drug possession charge. He is 5’8″ with green eyes, brown hair, and a last known address in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to contact State Police at 717-671-7500.