HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police will hold a Multicultural Community Day this Wednesday, October 4.

The public event will be held outdoors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Department Headquarters, located at 1800 Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg.

There will be a DJ at the event in addition to cultural dances and music performances from the Bulgarian Cultural Center, McGinley School of Irish Dance, and the Sampaguita Socials.

A variety of informational displays will also be set up at the event by community nonprofits and advocacy groups.

There will also be multiple food trucks and vendors at the event including 717 Tacos, Soul Steaks, Crema Coffee, Potato Coop, Bala Saahas, and Rollz on Wheels Filipino Cuisine.

State police will also have a helicopter from the Aviation Patrol Unit, a K-9, horses and riders from the Mounted Unit, and vehicles used by the Special Emergency Response Team and the

Hazardous Device and Explosives Section at the event.

Admission and on-site parking will be free.