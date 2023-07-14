HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Shapiro administration’s statewide urban agriculture tour continued in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill and uptown neighborhoods.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and others finished off Pennsylvania’s sixth annual Urban Ag Week. The trip featured stops in york where the governor joined tour, along with Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh including Montgomery and Delaware counties.

“It’s a great reminder that Pennsylvania has this beautiful diversity of food and agriculture,” Redding said. “We just get a chance to celebrate that both in the urban centers and the rural areas of Pennsylvania.”

Each event featured a project helping Pennsylvania increase access to fresh produce in food deserts as well as breaking down racial, ethnic and socioeconomic barriers, and tackling historical inequities.