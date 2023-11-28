HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court cut the ribbon on its newest history center.

It is inside Pennsylvania’s Judicial Center in Harrisburg, giving visitors a glimpse into the state’s legal history. On display are pictures, clocks, typewriters, and signed documents from more than a century ago.

“Our System of Justice is a hallmark of the country and, of course, Pennsylvania. It’s really important that people, children, teenagers understand our system, our democracy,” Chief Justice Debra Todd said

It is open to the public and you can visit the center anytime Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.