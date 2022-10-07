HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around the start of the fall season.

The map of Colonial Commons, as well as more details about PetSmart’s location can be found here.

The Colonial Commons is home to other stores such as Home Goods, Ross, Hobby Lobby, Marshall’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.