HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August.

“Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says a press release about the event. Proceeds from the event benefit local nonprofit organizations.

This year, Plants + Pints (formerly Harrisburg VeggieFest) will benefit Downtown Daily Bread and Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services.

At the event, guests can purchase food, drinks, and other items from vendors that promote locally made and plant-based products.

Plants + Pints will take place on Aug. 27, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. More information and tickets for the event can be found here.