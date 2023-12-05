DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A hospital employee in Dauphin County is facing serious charges for engaging in non-consensual sexual activity with a patient, as stated by the police.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, Eric Tarter Jr., a 40-year-old resident of Harrisburg, has been accused of involvement in sexual acts, performing medical procedures without authorization, and undertaking responsibilities outside of his assigned duties.

According to a news release, Tarter Jr. is currently employed at Penn State Health Medical Group – Colonial Park, situated at 4230 Crums Mill Road.

The police investigation into Tarter Jr. began after there was an alleged report of inappropriate contact between Tarter Jr. and the patient on Oct. 9.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tarter Jr. is currently facing multiple charges including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unauthorized use of a computer, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and impersonation of a professional or occupational license holder.

Tarter Jr. is out of Dauphin County Jail after he posted his bail which was set at $25,000. He awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 14.