HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August.

The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.

After arriving on the scene, police found a deceased male victim who appeared to have died from suspicious circumstances and possible assault, police say.

According to police, an investigation was initiated, and they identified Charles Baumgartner as the person responsible for the victim’s death, due to multiple traumatic injuries.

On Friday, Dec. 9 the Harrisburg Police filed Criminal Homicide charges against Baumgartner, police say.

Baumgartner is currently wanted on said charges and anyone with information on Baumgartner is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-778-6900.