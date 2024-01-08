LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is accepting applications for its citizens police academy.

Anyone can participate — even if you don’t live in the township. The academy gives people a behind the scenes look at how the department operates.

Police say it’s a positive way to interact with their community.

“We get to know the attendees on a pretty personal basis,” Lower Paxton Township Police Sargent Autumn Lupey said. “And I think that just builds a lot of trust and just a good relationship with the community members.”

Seats are limited — so sign up soon, the academy starts at the end of February.