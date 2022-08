DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is an ongoing police incident at the Walmart Supercenter off Route 322 in Dauphin County, dispatchers confirmed to abc27.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

abc27 has a crew on the way and will provide details as we learn them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.