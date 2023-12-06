HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a hit and run in Harrisburg where a man was struck and left in critical condition.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a male being struck by a vehicle.

The male, police say, was attempting to cross the road to assist a broken-down vehicle.

The male was then struck by a vehicle that was passing through the intersection and that vehicle continued without stopping, stated police.

The male was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.