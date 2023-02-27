WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the alleged theft of gas out of a victim’s two vehicles in West Hanover Township.

According to police, on Feb. 21, police responded to Catherine Drive in West Hanover Township for reports of gas being siphoned out of vehicles.

When police arrived at the scene, it was determined that over the course of 8 months, around 12 to 15 gallons of gas had been siphoned out of the victim’s 2021 Chevrolet Trax and 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, police say.

A neighborhood canvas was performed, however the results of the canvas didn’t yield any results, police say.

Anyone with information on the alleged theft is advised to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.