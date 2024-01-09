DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating an armed robbery on Tuesday at a smoke shop in Dauphin County.

It was around 5:20 p.m. when a man, who was armed with a handgun, entered the Vape It Smoke Shop, at 4201 Derry Street, Swatara Township Police said in a news release.

The robber threatened the clerk with the gun before he took an unknown amount of money and left the store on foot, police state.

Police describe the man in the release to be 5ft 8in tall with a medium build and he was wearing a black jacket, a black mask, gray sweatpants and black shoes

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call police at (717) 564-2550.