HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capitol Police in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash near the State Capitol that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 2.

According to Sgt. Henry with Capitol Police, the crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. just north of 4th and Walnut Street on the Capitol grounds. Henry stated that only one car was involved in the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henry stated that the driver died due to the crash and no one else was involved or injured. The road was closed until about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Capitol Police are investigating the crash at this time. The identity of the driver will not be released until the next of kin is notified.