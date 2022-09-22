HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to a release from The Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 14th and Derry Streets for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate two adults who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The victims stated they were walking in the 1300 block of Derry Street when they heard gunshots and realized they were struck. Police are still investigating the incident at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.