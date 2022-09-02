HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred on N. 6th Street on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 2600 block of N. 6th Street for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Around that same time, a juvenile male arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The victim was shot in the same area as the reported shots fired, police said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.