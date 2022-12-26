SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a Black man wearing a puffy hooded coat, black pants, and white sneakers threatened to harm the employee with a weapon, before taking merchandise and an undisclosed amount of currency.

The suspect then fled in an unknown make vehicle, traveling east on Paxton Street. You can see photos of the alleged suspect below.

If you can assist with the identity of this male or have other information to share, please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.