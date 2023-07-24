HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– While most of us spent our Monday morning getting back to work, loved ones spent their day making a memorial to Janaya Lopez, who police say was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, Harrisburg police say multiple shots were fired at 16th and Chestnut Streets.

They found a woman who had been hit, a woman who appears to have been an innocent bystander.

“At this point in the investigation, we do not believe she or we have nothing to indicate She was targeted,” Harrisburg Bureau of Police Lieutenant Kyle Gautsch said.

She was 21-year-old Janaya Lopez, a mother of four, who died at the scene.

“We do believe she was there with a congregation or group of individuals we do believe that there was not necessarily an altercation but obviously there was something that transpired between the group she was with and potentially another group that was in the area and shots were fired,” Gautsch said.

So far, police have not named any suspects, and no one has been arrested, but they say the key to getting justice for Janaya Lopez could rest with the many people who were there when she died.

“We do believe that there were a lot more people out there that saw something where they know something and we obviously encourage anybody that does have any information to come forward and help us to fully bring some sense of closure to the family of this victim,” Gautsch said.