HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the employee while he showcased a knife.

The suspect fled from the location with an undisclosed amount of currency, police say.

According to police, the employee did face a minor injury, but it didn’t require medical attention from EMS.

This robbery is currently being investigated by detectives, and police ask anyone with information to call the police station at 717-564-2550.