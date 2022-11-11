HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.

After officers arrived, they learned that a total of seven suspects had entered the grocery store and then made their way to Baral Jewelers and Gift Center, which is attached to the grocery store.

Police say that three of the suspects showcased firearms, while other suspects monitored the employees and customers. The suspects stole money from the grocery store cash register and dozens of pieces of jewelry from the jewelry store.

According to police, some of the suspects were armed with hammers and similar objects, that they used to smash the glass display cases.

After the robbery, all seven of the suspects fled the area in two vehicles that police say were a white Audi SUV and a white or silver BMW SUV.

Police believe that an additional two suspects were waiting in the vehicles while the robbery was taking place.

According to police, no injuries have been reported and the suspects haven’t been found.

The incident is currently being investigated. If you have any information regarding the robbery, Swatara Township Police Department is asking that you call 717-564-2550.