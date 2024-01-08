(WHTM) — False threats coming in against everything from malls to schools are a real challenge for law enforcement. These incidents, called “swatting” are a risk to both the community and law enforcement, but police say cracking down on the problem can get complicated.

“It’s a challenge for the community and for law enforcement,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Adam Reed.

Midstate law enforcement agencies say they have seen an increase in “swatting” over the last few years.

“A crime, usually a horrific or violent crime is reported,” Lower Paxton Township Sgt. Autumn Lupey described.

In a swatting incident, that reported crime is a hoax, but police do not know that right away.

“We have to assume that it’s a legitimate emergency,” Reed said. “Even if we think it might be an example of swatting, it’s our job and our duty to respond like it’s the real thing.”

Reed said because the false report is usually a violent crime, it requires a large police presence.

“If we’re bringing resources to bear on these swatting calls and the response associated with it, that could leave, unfortunately, somebody with a true emergency kind of left out to dry,” he said.

Lupey added, “Our manpower will be somewhat diminished and unable to respond to all of that as quickly as maybe we could have.”

Lupey said these calls do not just tie up police, they also require resources from EMS and fire departments.

Reed said it is usually clear when police arrive that it is a false alarm.

People are taken by surprise by the large police presence and police response there,” he said.

That is when things get harder: finding who is responsible. Reed said there are things to look for in the initial call.

“For example, if the caller has an accent or if the information received on the call doesn’t quite match up with the location of where the emergency is supposed to be,” he explained.

Jurisdiction is then sometimes an issue.

“The cases that I’m familiar with, that we’ve investigated and had success with, the callers are not necessarily from this area. They’re from other parts of the nation and may or may not have any direct relation to the actual location that was swatted,” Lupey said.

In that case, local law enforcement can partner with other agencies, but sometimes, it is even more complicated.

“In several cases that we’ve seen, the caller or source of information turns out to be from overseas,” Reed said, adding often those callers use a lot of technology to develop the calls and this all that adds another layer to try to investigate the cases.

Swatting can carry criminal charges like risking a catastrophe or misuse of the 911 system. Some state lawmakers are also trying to impose harsher penalties, including making swatting a felony.