HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are continuing to investigate a fight that occurred at John Harris High School last week. Harrisburg police said on Monday they had identified almost everyone involved in the 22-person fight and charges are coming.

Police didn’t say how many people will be charged, but because those involved are juveniles, they will not be identified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last Tuesday, 22 students were involved in a brutal fight outside the high school’s cafeteria, and one student was injured.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has offered to assist the Harrisburg School District with additional support and security following the fight.

Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman said previously the district would impose the “most serious disciplinary actions possible” under the student code of conduct, which could result in the suspension or expulsion of the students involved.