HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular restaurant in Harrisburg is set to reopen in the coming weeks, following a December disaster that shut them down.

abc27 reported back in February that The Greystone Public House Restaurant closed in December due to an unforeseen water pipe burst, which damaged large sections of the restaurant from drywall to the ceiling.

Since shutting down, Greystone has been working on renovations to the damaged space, while also taking the opportunity to make previously planned upgrades as well. According to Greystone’s general manager Bill Collier, the months of renovations will soon be coming to an end, as Greystone is slated to re-open in the near future.

Prior to reopening, Greystone will need to pass a food inspection and pass a Liquor Control Board inspection – this is because Greystone’s liquor license hasn’t been in use for over 90 days, due to their closure.

According to Collier, aside from the upcoming inspections, Greystone still has a bit of work to finish on the inside of the establishment, such as finishing repairs on the drywall. Once the drywall installation is completed, Collier says the rest of the renovations should move quickly.

“People are dying to come back,” Collier stated. “We get calls, emails, and Facebook messages of people asking and saying ‘they can’t wait for us to reopen’ – this community has just been so supportive.”

Guests that are looking to drop by for a visit upon Greystone’s reopening can expect the following changes to the restaurant:

New pizza oven (new pizza additions to the menu will follow)

New look for the ceiling

New lighting fixtures and decor

Updated floor plan layout

“[These changes] will ‘WOW’ people once they see what we have been doing here!” Collier added.

Upon Greystone’s reopening, their hours of operation are expected to be modified for the first couple of weeks. More information and updates regarding Greystone’s hours of operation will be announced on their Facebook page.

The Greystone Public House Restaurant is located at 2120 Colonial Road and is on track to reopen its doors by the end of May 2023.

“To be in the home stretch of these renovations feels good,” Collier said. “It’s going to be great to be back in the restaurant.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.