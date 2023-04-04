HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring has sprung in the Midstate. That means warmer weather, colorful flowers, and one thing everyone can appreciate: filling potholes.

John Watson, and his crew of public works employees, are on the street daily filling and patching potholes that have opened up during the winter.

“The sun and weather dictate when we can go out and fill potholes,” says Watson. “Today is a perfect day. The potholes filled in good weather will last longer.”

Harrisburg’s Public Works states that the team fills potholes based on severity and urgency, but only based on what they witness while out in the street. The city is asking residents to use the city’s online pothole reporting form, which you can find here.

When crews arrive at a pothole, they try to clear the water and debris out of it. Then, during early spring, the crews will use a cold patch filling which is designed for pavement when temperatures are lower.

These are considered temporary fixes by Harrisburg Public Works. Crews will then come back in the warmer months to fill the holes with a hot mix.

“We know driving over the potholes is a problem. They can cause car issues and it’s a hazard and eyesore,” Watson said. “We in Public Works, work for the residents and we want to keep the streets as safe as possible.”