HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat was removed from the Susquehanna River last week, ending its May-to-October season, according to a release from the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society.

The boat, featuring its iconic red and white colors, was originally a nonprofit launched by a small group of business leaders in 1988. According to the press release, the boat hosted over 20,000 passengers in the 2022 season.

The boat was removed from the river last week and was relocated to the south end of City Island, on the right side of the parking garage.

Melissa Snyder, who is a Client Services Manager for DAZA Development, said that the boat was powered by roughly $215,000 in ticket sales for the 2022 season. That sum excludes the bar and galley sales.

Although many people think that the boat is privately owned by the city or the county, Snyder said that it isn’t. The boat is actually operated by the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The boat is “kept afloat” by ticket sales, donations, and grants to operate. During the pandemic, the organization faced deep financial challenges after operation hours were limited. However, this year the boat did great financially, according to the release.

If you are looking to support the Riverboat, you can make donations and purchase gift cards for the holidays by clicking here.

“The community has really stepped up to help us keep the boat afloat this year, and we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Board President Kim Rice. “Many people rode the Pride for the first time this past summer, and many generous businesses helped to sponsor events. We appreciate every ride and every expression of support. It has helped us keep the boat running and to make much-needed repairs and upgrades. Please plan to ride the Pride in 2023!”

According to the press release, fundraisers such as the “Float a Boat Race” in May and the “Boatoberfest” celebration were very successful this year.

Rice also mentioned that the free Veterans cruise and dinner that was hosted on Memorial Day was one of the season’s highlights. Veterans and active-duty military can ride the Pride for free. There are also Senior Mondays, the River School for children, church services, sightseeing cruises, and more.