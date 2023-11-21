HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market vendors impacted by the fire in July hoped to set up shop inside the temporary tent in time for Small Business Saturday. The tent remains closed after progress hit a wall.

Cebrum George started his business, NuBorn Skin, with his family in mind and has been making products for 14 years. He sold his all-natural skincare line for the past four years inside the brick building at the Broad Street Market.

“A lot of vendors there, that was their only location, myself included,” said Cebrum George, owner of NuBornSkin.

After a fire destroyed the brick building, he had high hopes for the temporary tent, but reality soon set in. After multiple delays, the tent still isn’t open.

“Right now, it’s either filing for bankruptcy or getting a 9 to 5 which, at this point, I’m looking for a regular job because that was my only location,” said George.

“Vendors are frustrated, they have every right to be, we’re frustrated too,” said Matt Maisel, City of Harrisburg spokesperson.

Progress on the tent has hit a wall.

“We’ve put out a call for public bids, we have not received a single bid from anyone to do electric or plumbing, and that is unbelievably frustrating,” said Maisel.

Maisel says the tent can’t move forward until that happens. Right now, there’s no way to know when it could be up and running.

“We have to follow state law, which states that we have to put this out for public bid,” said Maisel.

In the meantime, Cebrum George isn’t giving up on his business.

“I’m going to stick with it, I have an online presence, so what I want to do is bolster my online presence and do things the e-commerce way,” said George.