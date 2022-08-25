HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Second Street project to make the road a two-way thoroughfare is getting closer to completion and will reach its first major milestone in the coming weeks.

According to a release from the city, the north portion of the project from Maclay Street to Division Street is nearing completion. There are plans to pave side roads on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, with the goal of opening the stretch of road to both north and southbound traffic in early September.

Work is still needed in the areas of line painting as well as sign and traffic signals.

Parking will be lightly impacted the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 as milling and paving resumes and gets closer to completion.

Parking restrictions as quoted in the release include the following:

Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30

From Peffer Street to Shamokin Street, parking will be limited on all four street corners, approximately 50 feet from Second Street. This includes Peffer, Maclay, Woodbine, Emerald, Seneca, Schuylkill, Radnor, Wiconisco, and Shamokin. No more than two parking spaces are expected to be impacted.

In addition, the south side of Maclay Street will be closed to parking from Second Street to Third Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

The south side of Verbeke Street will be closed to parking from Front Street to Second Street.

The north side of Verbeke Street will be closed to parking from Second to Green Street.

Thursday, Sept. 1

The south side of Reily Street will be closed to parking from Front Street to Penn Street.

Friday, Sept. 2

The south side of Kelker Street will be closed to parking from Front Street to Second Street.

The north side of Kelker Street will be closed to parking from Second Street to Green Street.

Second Street is on time for a full two-way conversion by the middle of fall 2022. Roundabouts are in the process of being installed at the intersections of Verbeke, Reily, and Kelker Street.