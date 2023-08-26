HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Calls for change in Harrisburg today at the ‘Put Down the Guns’ memorial walk.

People marched from 13th Street to State Street calling for an end to gun violence and demanding stronger gun laws.

It’s an issue near to Tina Darden’s heart as she lost her son in a shooting.

Darden says her goal today was to honor his life and the lives of others who have lost their lives to guns and remind families they’re not alone in their grief.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s hard, it’s really really hard. People think that when the funerals over it’s over but it’s not,” said Darden. “Everyone just seems to sweep it under the rug, they say it’s a shame and they don’t do anything about it. Put down the guns is here to try to make a difference and a change and make people aware.”

The names and dates of gun violence victims were also written on shirts at the corner of Herr and Sixth Streets.

It’s to remind people of the lives lost.