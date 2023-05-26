HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Friday that weekend highway and ramp closures are planned for a nearly 4.8 mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Harrisburg.

Starting June 2 and weather permitting, the multiple ramp closures will begin. The first group of ramps to be closed include the northbound Interstate 283 ramp to northbound I-83 at Mile Marker 2.5, as well as the northbound I-83 ramp bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at Mile Marker 46.

The ramps mentioned will be closed beginning on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. and remain closed until Monday, June 5 at 6 a.m.

Signed detours will be in place at the time of the closure. The detours are:

Motorists traveling northbound on I-83 should take eastbound Route 322 (Exit 46B Hershey) to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, turn right on Pen-Har Drive and proceed to Paxton Street, turn right on Paxton Street, then turn left onto the ramp to westbound Route 322 and follow the signs to northbound I-83.

Those traveling northbound on I-283 to northbound I-83 should take eastbound Route 322 (Exit 3C) and follow the same detour above to northbound I-83.

The work is expected to be done around the clock for the entire weekend and includes concrete patching, milling, and paving. PennDOT states there will be long-term lane closures within the project limits.

Other weekend ramp closures are also planned for June through August in both directions of Interstate 83.

Below is a map of where the work is expected to take place. The ramp closures are in red and the detours are labeled in blue.