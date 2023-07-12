HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When Andrea Grove opened Elementary Coffee Company at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg nearly a decade ago, she felt like it was meant to be.

The 150-year-old landmark in which her coffee stand stood, was accompanied by dozens of other vendors who, like Grove, had come to call Broad Street Market home, welcoming hundreds of patrons every day.

“That makes it [an] amazing place to start a business,” Grove, the owner of Elementary Coffee Company, said. “You’re able to serve coffee to everybody, and for us, that was a lifeline for community and support.”

That support was so overwhelming, Elementary Coffee opened a second location in Harrisburg shortly before the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Grove didn’t know it at the time, but that decision, may have saved her beloved business, because on July 10, 2023, her world crumbled.

“I jumped out of bed and rushed here. At that point, it was really just the smoke, the smell and the timbers just kind of smoldering,” Grove said, recounting the moment she realized her business inside of Broad Street Market, alongside dozens of others, was up in flames.

Like the 40 other vendors, Grove is now in the process of rebuilding, but she doesn’t know how long that will take.

Despite the devastation, she said she’s lucky — she has another store and can continue to sell her coffee to the companies across the Commonwealth who purchase it.

“There’s so many businesses here that don’t have that, and that’s what’s really heartbreaking,” Grove said.

It’s heartbreaking for customers, too.

“It’s just what we do every week. We go to the [Broad Street] Market, walk around, visit, talk to the vendors and grab a cup of coffee,” Paul Zemaitius of Harrisburg said.

Zemaitius hopes to do that again, and Grove is confident he’ll be able to.

“We’re going to find a way,” Grove said. “It’s a new beginning.”