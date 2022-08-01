DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews began working Monday to bring down a giant tree in Midtown, leaving dozens without power.

A 100-ton crane arrived early Monday morning to help with the removal of the massive elm. One major challenge for city workers was the number of parked cars that had to be towed away.

Several people living in the vicinity of the tree can expect power outages Monday and Tuesday as the tree is removed.

The city says the tree has damaged several properties and needs to be taken down quickly. “A porch has been destroyed by the branches, and I look at it, and with the way the power lines are kind of tangled in there, you’re one bad storm away from a devastating electrical fire,” said City of Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel.

Officials say it could take around a week to completely remove the tree, but they are trying to get it out as quickly as possible.

While residents’ power is turned off, HACC and the Red Cross will work together to offer shelter, refreshments, and Wi-Fi for those who are impacted.