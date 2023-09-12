HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonight, The Harrisburg School Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. at its district office. The majority of this meeting will be the discussion over the fate of the Old William Penn High School.

Harrisburg’s Court-Appointed Receiver for the district, Dr. Lori Suski encourages Harrisburg residents and taxpayers to attend and voice their comments or concerns on what to do with the old school.

“It’s my understanding that the board wants to move forward with the demo. I’m the one who has to make the ultimate decision. And I just feel strongly that in order to do that, I need to be able to hear from the public before any final decisions are made,” said Dr. Suski.

Dr. Suski said that previously there was no public interface regarding this topic, and she wants to hear it.

She tells abc27 news the meeting has been structured in the following way:

“The administration is going to do a full presentation on William Penn. They’re going to provide the facts. There’s a lot of inaccurate information that’s floating out there in the community. So they’re going to provide all the facts and a presentation. Then we’re going to give an opportunity for a question-and-answer period so that people can listen to the presentation and ask whatever questions they may have. The administration will respond to those questions relative to what is presented. Following that, we will have our standard public comment period of the agenda. So, all district residents and taxpayers who have something to say, will have the opportunity to come to the microphone, and they will have three minutes to express whatever they would like to say,” said Dr. Suski.

The building has sat vacant for over a decade, becoming a hot spot for vandals. The administration had plans to demolish it, but Dr. Suski put that on pause.

She tells abc27 news she does not anticipate a final decision will be made at the meeting, as she expects new information to be brought to her attention.