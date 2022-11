HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May.

Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023.

The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., and tickets will be on sale to the public on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased here.

Rick Ross joins the list of other big artists who are performing at XL Live, including Elle King.