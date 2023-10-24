HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Open Stage in Harrisburg has announced that Mrs. Kasha Davis, a standout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, is coming to the Midstate this November.

Mrs. Kasha Davis will bring her cabaret show “Mrs. Kasha Davis: There’s Always Time for a Cocktail,” on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The show tells the story of Eddie Popil, a little boy from Scranton who transformed to the “International Celebrity Housewife, Mrs. Kasha Davis,” of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

According to Open Stage the show features music, stories and party games that, “tell an emotional tale of love, acceptance and finding your true path.”

Davis’ show name “There’s Always Time for a Cocktail,” comes from her catchphrase RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, event organizers said. Davis has been sober since 2015, a fact that has had an important impact on her life and her work.

“In the process of clearing my mind over those eight-plus years, I have discovered the importance of giving back and being a light that was not there for me growing up,” Davis said in a statement.

Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon also made a statement in anticipation of the one-night only event.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Kasha Davis to our theatre for what will be a spectacular and heartfelt performance. We are eager for the Harrisburg community to hear her remarkable story and experience an evening filled with humor, heart and unforgettable moments,” Landon said.

Davis in addition to her part in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 7, Davis is also known from her appearances on “All Stars” season 8, the documentary “Workhorse Queen” and Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner.”

Doors and bar open for Davis’ Harrisburg performance will open 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. There will also be an exclusive meet and greet after the show for VIP ticket holders.

Tickets can be purchased online at openstagehbg.com.