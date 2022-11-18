HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital Region has officially kicked off the Christmas Season.

The organization hosted it’s third annual Be The Light community celebration on Thursday night. Community members, businesses, and sponsors gathered for a special lighting of 35 decorated Christmas Trees, including a flagpole tree lit with symbolic lights.

“We have 35 different businesses that have sponsored these trees here at the Salvation Army. We just have a beautiful oasis here in the city. Again, the tree behind me has 4,000 lights that represent over 4,000 children that we will help this Christmas season,” program and operations manager Jenny Gallagher Blom said.

The event is the start of the holiday campaign and kettle season. The funds will support Salvation Army programs.