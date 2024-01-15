(WHTM)– A handful of Midstate schools make Martin Luther King Jr. Day not a day off, but a “day on” — to do community service work.

One example is the Silver Academy — Harrisburg’s Jewish school. Children spent part of the day learning about Doctor King. The rest of the day was a “Mitzvah day.”

“Mitzvah” is a Hebrew word for good deed.

One project? Donating locks of hair to make wigs for children who have lost theirs.

“Cause I want for other people that don’t have the hair to feel much better,” first grader Sammy Rubiun said. “Maybe people see other people and they will be like, oh, I want to be like them, but they don’t have their hair.”

“It feels really good because I want to cut my hair, but I also am able to help somebody when doing it instead of just doing it for my own self-wants,” seventh grader Ziva Sofian said.

“Because one of the things that Doctor King taught is that we should do everything we can to help make the world more fair, more just for everybody,” the head of the school Samara Sofian said.

Other projects today included baking cookies for senior citizens and organizing the school’s library