HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon.

The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.

According to Shiny Shell’s website, it plans to open up five other locations around Pennsylvania. These locations include:

Linglestown Rd. 1140 Alexandra Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17110

1140 Alexandra Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17110 * West Manchester 1000 Town Center Drive, York, PA 17408

1000 Town Center Drive, York, PA 17408 Lemoyne 402 S. 3rd St., Lemoyne, PA 17043

402 S. 3rd St., Lemoyne, PA 17043 Carlisle Pike 6559 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

6559 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 *Palmyra 100 N. Londonderry Square, Palmyra, PA 17078

*These locations have the same addresses as the Walmarts in their perspective areas

The opened and operational location on Jonestown Road is currently holding a free car wash promotion, which will continue for one more week ending on Oct. 31.

This car wash offers two separate membership packages ranging from $35 to $40 monthly — these monthly packages offer unlimited car washes throughout the month for the member. It also offers single wash purchases for those not looking for a membership, which ranges from $12 to $24 a wash, according to its website.

The car wash is open Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.