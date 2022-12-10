SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas came early on Saturday for Harrisburg area kids.

Shop with a Cop took place at Walmart in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League teams up with Swatara Township Police and Walmart to put on this event that pairs kids with local law enforcement to shop for their families.

“The goal is to build relationships and build bridges between the young people and law enforcement. To give them a better idea of not being afraid (and) to go instead of running away,” President and Board Chairman of Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League Dr. Charles Stuart said.

Walmart made a $12,000 donation giving the kids money to shop.