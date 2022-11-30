HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.

Police stated that no victims or suspects were located and that officers made contact with all the local schools to confirm that everyone was safe.

A short time later, officers found multiple spent firearm casings at Shellis and Ice streets. Police also say that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900