HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Whitaker Center in Harrisburg held its Space Day celebration on Saturday.

Instead of learning about astronauts, kids at the event got to meet one.

NASA astronaut Bob Hines talked about his recent return from NASA’s Space X Crew four mission where he served as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station.

Hines logged a total of 170 days in space during that mission.

There were also virtual reality tours of the International Space Station and space activities

Hines, a Central Pennsylvania native, says coming back to Harrisburg to teach kids about space is proof anything is possible.

Hines said, “That’s what I hope to be able to bring when I come back to Pennsylvania is to show that someone who was sitting in the same classrooms as these kids are sitting in, you know if you dream big and you work hard. You don’t know where it’s going to end up. I didn’t plan on this journey ending up here. But I’ve enjoyed the journey. Hard work and dedication can open up lots of opportunities.”

The event wrapped up with a meet and greet and photo signing with Astronaut Hines