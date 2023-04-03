HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania officials say that they rely on the community to report suspected child abuse, and they’re reminding everyone to stay vigilant.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry says that her office is working hard to keep children safe. Since Henry joined the office, 500 people have been arrested on child abuse offenses.

Henry mentioned that there are still more offenders out there, and at least nine people who are registered sex offenders under Megan’s Law are wanted in the Midstate.

There are several resources for people who want to report abuse or human trafficking, and the city and state officials shared them. They also stated that getting justice for children should be everybody’s business.

“Our ability to prevent our youth from being harmed is the touchstone of how we will be judged by future generations. Every child, no matter what they look like, how they identify or where they come for deserve a chance to reach for their dreams,” stated Mayor of Harrisburg, Wanda Williams.

In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Capitol building will also be lit blue through April.