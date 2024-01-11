DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An officer with the Steelton Borough Police Department is facing serious charges that include rape after police say he sexually assaulted a woman.

According to the charges filed by State Police in Lykens, Justin Hain, 38, of Lykens, allegedly raped the woman as she was feeding her child on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Justin Hain photo, via Steelton Borough website

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo confirmed to abc27 News that Hain works for Steelton Borough Police.

Troopers say in the criminal complaint that the woman told them when she got out of the shower with a towel on and was with her child, Hain came out of his bedroom with a “weird grin,” and she told him not to touch her.

Hain, the criminal complaint states, removed the towel and pinned her to the couch and allegedly raped her. The woman said to police that she told Hain to stop multiple times and was even hitting him.

After the assault, the woman was able to go to a friend’s home and call for police.

Later in the day, the complaint states that the woman called Hain to confront him about the alleged sexual assault, and Hain admitted to raping her.

“I didn’t intentionally rape you,” Hain is quoted saying to the woman during the phone call, Troopers said in the complaint.

Hain faces multiple felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with forcible compulsion, rape with forcible compulsion and sexual assault. He also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault with forcible compulsion and indecent assault without the consent of others.

Hain is locked up in Dauphin County Prison on bail that is set at $50,000 and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.