DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton-Highspire school district welcomed first responders and borough officials to sit down and have lunch with them today.

It gave students a chance to interact and form positive relationships.

“I love just seeing the interactions between the adults and the students,” Superintendent Dr. Mick Iskric Jr. said.

Michael Hamilton is the deputy fire chief of Citizens Fire Company in Highspire. His typical day wouldn’t involve a stop at the elementary school.

This lunch gave him that chance.

“I enjoyed getting to see my grandson, serve lunch and I like interacting with the kids,” Hamilton said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Steelton-Highspire has around 1,300 students across its senior and junior high schools and elementary schools.

It’s the first time the school district is hosting the holiday lunch.

“[First responders and elected officials should] be able to have conversations with them, be able to give them a fist bump or a handshake. Those types of things and just interact with kids on a different basis than always in a time or need or crisis,” Dr. Iskric Jr. said.

The futures of the students aren’t set in stone.

Dr. Iskric Jr. believes having workers who want to make a difference can be of good value.

“We don’t know what they want to be when they grow up. Just being able to put them around positive people who really want to do good in society and have our kids mimic that and interact with that,” Dr. Iskric Jr. said. “That’s one of the main goals of this.”