STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steelton Police Department has announced the retirement of Police K-9 “Noro.”

Noro, a Belgian Malinois mix, began working with the department in 2018, and is described as “an extremely valuable asset to the department and the community.”

When the department first went looking at potential police dogs, they had to choose between a German Shepherd named Benny, or Noro. Ultimately, they picked both.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, K9 Officer Noro officially retired from the Steelton Borough Police Department. He was honored with a proclamation during the Borough Council meeting that day.

Noro will now live with his handler, Officer Michael Smith.