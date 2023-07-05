HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has announced that a return of outdoor street dining will be coming to the city starting on Saturday, July 8.

Second Saturdays in the City will take place each second Saturday of the month for the rest of the season, including dates in August and September.

“We’ve heard a lot from people that they really enjoyed when the City closed down Second Street on the weekends for dinner during the pandemic,” Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams said. “Our businesses up and down Second [Street] have been tremendous, and we want to thank them for participating because we think this will give them a little boost in business for a few extra Saturdays this summer.”

This event is when restaurants and bars have seating beyond the sidewalks and into the street for service. The service is between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The city states that second street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Market to Pine Streets, as well as Locust and Walnut Streets up to Third Streets between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“There has been a demand to bring [street dining] back,” Executive Director of the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District Todd Vander Woude said. “This is an opportunity for the restaurants to embrace their creativity and explore different dining options, while also allowing the community to enjoy great food in a unique setting.”

Restaurants participating in the inaugural Second Saturday on July 8 include:

Arooga’s

Bacco Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Brick Haus

Café Fresco,

Carley’s Ristorante & Piano Bar

Federal Taphouse

JB Lovedraft’s

McGrath’s Irish Pub

Palumbo’s

Stock’s On Second

The city also states that this event will not be rescheduled if inclement weather is occurring.