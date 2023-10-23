HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– People will have to wait a little longer for a long-planned street improvement project.

Now that winter’s approaching work along State Street, east of the capitol complex, will not begin until next April. Originally, it was set to start last year, but at the time city asked PennDOT to hit the brakes, in order to make some changes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

‘We understand that we have to keep it a little wider than maybe people would like, but it is going to be,” Harrisburg City spokesman Matt Maisel said. “More narrow lanes, which is going to slow down traffic. There’s going to be room for bicyclists and all while maintaining parking, which is important to city residents.”

The original plan called for a dedicated bike lane, but that would have cut down on available parking during rush hour.